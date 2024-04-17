Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. HEICO comprises about 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Trading Up 2.4 %

HEI traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.34. The company had a trading volume of 531,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,082. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

