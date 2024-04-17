First Interstate Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.14. The stock had a trading volume of 93,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

