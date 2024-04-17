Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 536 shares.The stock last traded at $74.15 and had previously closed at $74.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
