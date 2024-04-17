Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 209,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 356,613 shares.The stock last traded at $44.72 and had previously closed at $44.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 59,503 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

