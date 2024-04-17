Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.9% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $127,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $375.13. 386,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

