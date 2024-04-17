Genesis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,431,832 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for 0.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,827,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Yandex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yandex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $18.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.86. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

