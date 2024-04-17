Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $429,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.