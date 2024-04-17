Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 989.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF remained flat at $9.28 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
