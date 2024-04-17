Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

