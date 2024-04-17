ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,192,100 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 5,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.7 days.
ioneer Trading Down 15.3 %
GSCCF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. ioneer has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.
ioneer Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ioneer
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.