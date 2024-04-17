ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,192,100 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 5,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.7 days.

ioneer Trading Down 15.3 %

GSCCF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. ioneer has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.