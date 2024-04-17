Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $693.71 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $693.71 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

