Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

