The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Down 0.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.98. 17,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 89,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

