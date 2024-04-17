Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 112,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 357,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

