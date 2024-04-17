Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.29% of Fiverr International worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 347,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,078. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 227.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

