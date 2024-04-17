CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Down 6%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 105,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 661,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33.

In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 over the last quarter.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

