Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,012 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

