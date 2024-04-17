Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $121.21 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $121.21 or 0.00195013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $51.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.07 or 0.00740180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00124049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00104051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,424,740 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

