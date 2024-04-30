Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $87.33

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. Pentair has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.