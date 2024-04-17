Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NOBL opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
