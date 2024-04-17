Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $505.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

