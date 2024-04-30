Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$95.92.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$95.89. The company had a trading volume of 289,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

