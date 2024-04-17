Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 326,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.63. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

