CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 10th

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 247.1%.

CAPL stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 197.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

