Intellectus Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $182.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.17 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

