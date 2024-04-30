GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 69.52 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market cap of £295.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,860.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.35. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.95).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

