Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,617 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 307,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,215. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

