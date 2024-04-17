Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,931,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,481. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

