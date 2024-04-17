Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $6,373,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. 860,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

