United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.