Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 3.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 751,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 828,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

