Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 170,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,380. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

