Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,180 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 752.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.97. 2,915,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.08. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

