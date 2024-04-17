Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $749.79. 2,199,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $763.51 and a 200-day moving average of $657.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $712.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.