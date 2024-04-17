Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 6,499,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

