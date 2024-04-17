Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 136,556 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

KHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,264. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

