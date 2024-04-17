Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. 3,861,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

