Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $153.78 and last traded at $154.72. 29,159,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 101,150,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day moving average is $213.04. The firm has a market cap of $495.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.