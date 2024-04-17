Wealth Alliance Acquires 839 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VBR stock opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.