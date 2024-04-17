WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases A$940,849.98 in Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 825,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$940,849.98 ($606,999.99).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,032.26).

On Thursday, January 18th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,350.00 ($18,935.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

About WOTSO Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

