Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Hits $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $46,173.78 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,340,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,109,299,351 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04067465 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,015.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

