CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)'s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $568.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

