Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,136,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

