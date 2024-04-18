Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $34.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,478.90. 49,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,586.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.25. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.