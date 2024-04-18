Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.22 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.