Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.25. 344,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,441. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

