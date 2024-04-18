Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 8,935,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 46,404,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 134,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 32.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.