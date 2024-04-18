Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,295 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 8,261,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

