JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 679,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 372,772 shares.The stock last traded at $60.25 and had previously closed at $60.16.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,242,000.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.