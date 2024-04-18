Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 4.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.70. 149,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 667,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $920.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8,339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

